Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $160.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.93.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Baidu by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 98,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 80.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Baidu by 1,119.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $4,351,000.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.52. Baidu has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $156.98.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

