Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl cut its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,208 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $4,813,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,484,000 after buying an additional 1,200,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 332,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 239,160 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. UBS Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. 4,657,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,972,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

