Bank of America Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $260.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

Shares of ADSK opened at $212.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.22.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Autodesk by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

