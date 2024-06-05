Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Down 0.7%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.59 and last traded at $39.73. Approximately 12,397,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 39,114,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.