Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.60

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 1213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

