Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.15

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.
