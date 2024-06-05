Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Beacon Energy plc (LON:BCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 7000695265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Beacon Energy Trading Up 27.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.08.

Beacon Energy Company Profile

