Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Trading Up 1.8%

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €45.76 ($49.74) and last traded at €45.46 ($49.41). Approximately 98,553 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.64 ($48.52).

Bechtle Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is €46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

