Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $207.74 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $207.74 million and $1.32 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.45 or 0.05371342 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00051016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003052 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,735,276 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,355,276 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

