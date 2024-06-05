Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.40 and last traded at $47.40. 2,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 54,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLTE

Belite Bio Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.