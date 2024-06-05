Belrium Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000913 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000679 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

