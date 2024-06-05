BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. CWM LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.44. 493,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,993. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $85.21 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.