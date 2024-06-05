Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) & Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Head to Head Comparison

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) and Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Biophytis has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silverback Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Biophytis alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Biophytis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Biophytis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biophytis N/A N/A -$18.43 million N/A N/A Silverback Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.48 million ($2.42) -3.69

This table compares Biophytis and Silverback Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Biophytis and Silverback Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biophytis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Silverback Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biophytis presently has a consensus target price of $600.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,199.27%. Given Biophytis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biophytis is more favorable than Silverback Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Biophytis and Silverback Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biophytis N/A N/A N/A Silverback Therapeutics N/A -29.62% -28.20%

Summary

Biophytis beats Silverback Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biophytis

(Get Free Report)

Biophytis S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Sarconeos (BIO101), an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as in Phase 2/3 clinical study for the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. It also develops Macuneos (BIO201), an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of retinal diseases, including dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis SA has a collaboration agreement with AFM-Telethon for the development of its Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of DMD. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Silverback Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.