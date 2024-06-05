Biox (OTCMKTS:BXIOF) Trading 21% Higher

Shares of Biox Corp (OTCMKTS:BXIOF – Get Free Report) shot up 21% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
Biox Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98.
