Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $477.14 or 0.00677254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.41 billion and approximately $278.42 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,451.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00062980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00089100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,715,294 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

