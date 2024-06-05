Bitcoin Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $71,008.73 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,399.44 billion and approximately $32.30 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.44 or 0.00697881 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00062211 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00089821 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000278 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,708,003 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
