Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

BTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 12.8 %

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. Research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 115,882 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,350,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Stories

