BITICA COIN Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.36 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001273 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,165.54 or 1.00000847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00012594 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00111859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004004 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,106,909,059 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000328 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.