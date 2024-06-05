Bittensor (TAO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32.67 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for approximately $403.65 or 0.00569522 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and $32.67 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,883,729 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,878,937. The last known price of Bittensor is 381.022768 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $34,879,136.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

