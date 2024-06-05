Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.26), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.26).
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.40.
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
