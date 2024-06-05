BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 190,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
