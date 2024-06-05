BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 190,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

