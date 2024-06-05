BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI) Plans GBX 1.13 Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BERI opened at GBX 118.67 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £148.35 million, a P/E ratio of -659.28 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127 ($1.63).

In related news, insider Anne Marie Cannon purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £16,050 ($20,563.74). 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

