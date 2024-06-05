BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CII traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,687. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.
