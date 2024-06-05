BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance
NYSE:EGF remained flat at $9.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 9,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $10.18.
