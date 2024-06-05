BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FRA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 106,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,696. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

