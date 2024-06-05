BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of FRA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 106,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,696. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.
