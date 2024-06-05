BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $15.98.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
