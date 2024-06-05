BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BYM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 44,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.