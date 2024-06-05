BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

MUJ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 133,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,372. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.70.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

