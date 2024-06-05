BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. 71,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,750. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $11.17.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

