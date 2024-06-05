BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MVF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 111,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,569. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

