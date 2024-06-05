BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE MYD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 103,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,436. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
