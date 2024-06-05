BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MQY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 142,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

