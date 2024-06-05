BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BNY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. 67,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,988. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $10.86.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.