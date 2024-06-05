Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 28th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,119. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

