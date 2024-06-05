Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 28th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,119. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.