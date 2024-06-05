BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $37.07. 56,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,805. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
