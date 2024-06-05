BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $37.07. 56,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,805. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

