BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BBN stock remained flat at $15.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,468. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $17.13.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

