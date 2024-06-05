Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 5.7% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $96,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.20. 1,264,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.11. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

About Blackstone



Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

