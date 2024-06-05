Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,658 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Shares of ETSY opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $102.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

