Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in DraftKings by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 56.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,339,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 485,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,276,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.