Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MOH opened at $307.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.67 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.