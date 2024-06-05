Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $330,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GO. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:GO opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,033.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at $301,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 146,500 shares of company stock worth $3,323,025 and sold 177,646 shares worth $4,747,000. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

