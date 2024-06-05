Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,282,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $13,204,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.