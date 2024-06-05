Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.07 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

