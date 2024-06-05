Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $215,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.1 %

Brown & Brown stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,883. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

