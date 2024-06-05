Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $408,000 Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,784,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.68. The company had a trading volume of 686,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,821. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

