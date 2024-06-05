Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after buying an additional 2,125,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $37,046,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $31,145,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $29,833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,826,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after acquiring an additional 824,436 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $7,823,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $15,226,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $7,823,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $15,226,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $1,924,615.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,050,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,112 shares of company stock worth $21,718,430. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,229. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. On average, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

