Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 5,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD traded down $4.01 on Tuesday, hitting $265.52. 400,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.20 and its 200 day moving average is $284.14. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Lithia Motors

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.