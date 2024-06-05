Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 359 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 396,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 154,961 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 591,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,687,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

MDT opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

