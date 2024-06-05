Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 5,707 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,973,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 525,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,531,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.