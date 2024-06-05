Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 234,864.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 65,762 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.92. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

